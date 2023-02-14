Authenticx Launches Autoscoring Tool

Authenticx has released an autoscoring tool to automate data analysis, evaluating and scoring customer interactions using best-practice criteria for the healthcare industry.

Automation—specifically autoscoring—enables organizations to examine qualitative and quantitative insights that can improve training and onboarding, contact center performance, and quality assurance. Authenticx's autoscoring tool uses machine learning to help organizations analyze vast amounts of data to provide more insight and context for strategic decision-making.

The Authenticx autoscoring tool audits interactions using industry-specific criteria and evaluations designed for healthcare and enables organizations to do the following:

Evaluate interactions to assess brand, quality, and agent performance; automatically check conversations; and uncover coaching opportunities.

Focus on initiatives that optimize team performance and growth, uphold compliance standards, and improve brand perception.

Audit more agent interactions to meet quality and compliance requirements and listening goals, provide greater visibility into team performance, and generate brand insights.