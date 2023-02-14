SimplicityDX Launches Edge Storefronts

SimplicityDX today launched AI-powered Edge Storefronts for social commerce to help online retailers acquire customers and drive campaign revenue by creating multichannel and campaign-specific e-commerce stores in minutes.

With it, online retailers can turn social media into full shopping experiences that drive customers from product discovery through to purchase. Rich media from social and other edge touch points are blended into immersive shoppable experiences directly connected to specific content on social media. Real-time integration synchronizes product, promotion, and price data, enabling seamless shopping experiences where shoppers check out using e-commerce back ends.

The SimplicityDX Edge Shopping Platform helps retailers build Edge Storefronts for every campaign, on any media. Now, every piece of content, anywhere, can have its own Edge Storefront, created in minutes by marketers or auto-generated by artificial intelligence (AI). These storefronts are continually optimized to match the intent of traffic arriving on site with content that drives the highest engagement and revenues. This continuous, real-time process is fully automated, using AI to experiment with different content treatments and learn what is working best for each promotion and channel at any moment in time.

"Having a storefront for each promotion gives customers a far more relevant experience and fundamentally changes the math of marketing. We've seen consistently lower bounce rates and conversion rates of up to 8 percent, cutting the cost of customer acquisition by more than half in some cases," Charles Nicholls, chief strategy officer and co-founder of SimplicityDX, said in a statement. "There's a massive experience gap between social and commerce as online shoppers click through from social media to the brand site. Every year, $700 billion of revenue leaks from product detail pages as traffic from the edge lands there. SimplicityDX revolutionizes customer acquisition by changing the fundamental math of ROAS and CAC,"Gerry Widmer, co-founder and CEO of SimplicityDX, said in a statement.

The SimplicityDX Edge Shopping Platform is available immediately in the United States and United Kingdom. SimplicityDX supports all major social networks and features out-of-the-box integration with Shopify.