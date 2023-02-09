ChurnZero Launches Free Version of Customer Success AI

ChurnZero, a customer success platform provider, has launched a free version of Customer Success AI with generative artificial intelligence. Any customer success professional or team can use CS AI to ideate and draft customer engagements, content, and strategy ideas on demand, without a ChurnZero subscription.

Similar to the ChurnZero in-app version, the free version lets customer success teams tackle content creation and strategy ideation after entering only a few details to request an email, call script, or list of ideas, which they can refine with further CS AI prompts or edit manually. ChurnZero's accompanying library of suggested prompts provides guidance for bringing AI into more areas of the customer success workday.