ChurnZero Launches Free Version of Customer Success AI
ChurnZero, a customer success platform provider, has launched a free version of Customer Success AI with generative artificial intelligence. Any customer success professional or team can use CS AI to ideate and draft customer engagements, content, and strategy ideas on demand, without a ChurnZero subscription.
Similar to the ChurnZero in-app version, the free version lets customer success teams tackle content creation and strategy ideation after entering only a few details to request an email, call script, or list of ideas, which they can refine with further CS AI prompts or edit manually. ChurnZero's accompanying library of suggested prompts provides guidance for bringing AI into more areas of the customer success workday.
"As champions of customer success teams everywhere, we're excited to open ChurnZero's Customer Success AI to everyone," said You Mon Tsang, co-founder and CEO of ChurnZero, in a statement. "Our free version offers CS teams a way to be more productive, and to refocus on the higher-order tasks that create value, which is doubly important in today's economic climate."