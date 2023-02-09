SOCi Integrates ChatGPT into Its Review Response Management Tool
SOCi, provider of a marketing platform for multi-location brands, has integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT natural language model into its review response management tool to enable instant intelligent responses to online reviews.
The release is the first in a line of Genius products from SOCi that enable intelligent and automated workflows across major marketing channels like search, social, reviews, ads, and more.
SOCi's review management tool integrates with major review sites, including Google, Facebook, and Yelp, and uses advanced machine learning algorithms to provide responses to customer reviews in real time. The integration with ChatGPT enables the tool to respond to reviews in a way that is personalized and highly relevant to each customer.
"We're excited to marry the power of the SOCi platform with the intelligence of ChatGPT to empower businesses to care for their customers more efficiently and effectively in a brand positive manner," said Alo Sarv, chief technology officer of SOCi, in a statement. "Our goal is to intelligently streamline critical tasks for our clients, transforming the way they interact with our software from merely a workflow tool to a strategic marketing ally."
