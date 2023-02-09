SOCi Integrates ChatGPT into Its Review Response Management Tool

SOCi, provider of a marketing platform for multi-location brands, has integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT natural language model into its review response management tool to enable instant intelligent responses to online reviews.

The release is the first in a line of Genius products from SOCi that enable intelligent and automated workflows across major marketing channels like search, social, reviews, ads, and more.

SOCi's review management tool integrates with major review sites, including Google, Facebook, and Yelp, and uses advanced machine learning algorithms to provide responses to customer reviews in real time. The integration with ChatGPT enables the tool to respond to reviews in a way that is personalized and highly relevant to each customer.