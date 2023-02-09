Marketcircle Ramps Up Daylite's Security

Marketcircle, makers of the DayliteCRM and productivity business app built exclusively for the Apple platform, has added layers of security in the Daylite App.

In step with Apple's latest security enhancements, Daylite now supports passkeys, a new security feature that simplifies the login process with passwordless sign-ins for websites and apps.

Daylite also requires two-factor authentication to be turned on to use passkeys.