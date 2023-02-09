Sendinblue Acquires Captain Wallet

Sendinblue, a provider of digital marketing solutions, has acquired Captain Wallet, a mobile wallet marketing software provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Captain Wallet's technology uses native Apple Wallet and Google Wallet applications to dematerialize loyalty cards, offers, membership cards, relational cards, and gift cards in a few clicks. Once added to the wallet, companies cabn update the content of the card and send push notifications via the Captain Wallet platform. These push notifications can be automated, scheduled, and geolocated.