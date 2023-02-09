Sendinblue Acquires Captain Wallet
Sendinblue, a provider of digital marketing solutions, has acquired Captain Wallet, a mobile wallet marketing software provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Captain Wallet's technology uses native Apple Wallet and Google Wallet applications to dematerialize loyalty cards, offers, membership cards, relational cards, and gift cards in a few clicks. Once added to the wallet, companies cabn update the content of the card and send push notifications via the Captain Wallet platform. These push notifications can be automated, scheduled, and geolocated.
"With the acquisition of Captain Wallet, we are enhancing our value with a new mobile marketing channel that will allow all our users to better engage with their customer base," said Mickael Arias, chief revenue officer and head of enterprise solutions at Sendinblue, in a statement. "We are excited about bringing a turnkey solution to retailers and retail brands of all sizes to help them easily and effectively manage all of their activation and customer loyalty programs within the same platform. With a centralized solution, marketing campaigns and loyalty programs are effortlessly managed and easily tracked against strategic goals."
"For Captain Wallet, this is great recognition and proves that the mobile wallet has become an essential element of the CRM and marketing strategy for companies of all sizes. For many big brands, the wallet has become a preferred communication channel that has evolved the same way that email or SMS campaigns did in the past. This merger with Sendinblue allows Captain Wallet to expand rapidly in new markets, especially internationally. We share the desire to help brands optimize the engagement with their customers. Previously, we were doing it on separate communication channels, so we are excited to finally be able to do it together," said Axel Detours, co-founder of Captain Wallet, in a statement.
