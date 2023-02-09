Mirakl and Pattern Partner to Help Companies Score on Marketplaces
Pattern, a provider of e-commerce acceleration, has partnered with Mirakl, allowing Pattern vendors to sell on marketplaces within the Mirakl Connect ecosystem.
"As the online commerce landscape continues to shift, brands need to stay nimble to be where their customers prefer to shop online. Increasingly, that means marketplaces," said Pattern Director of Marketplaces George Hatch in a statement. "As we work to help brands capture their fair share of the global $7 trillion e-commerce market, we want to be anywhere online commerce is conducted, which is why we are so excited about the possibilities of this partnership. Plugging our e-commerce acceleration platform into Mirakl Connect gives our partners access to the customer bases of the world's most trusted retailers, while enriching the digital shelves of retailers within the network with an expanded selection of premium products. It's a win-win for brands and consumers. We're excited to grow the Mirakl network while accelerating e-commerce for our partner brands.”
Pattern's e-commerce acceleration platform leverages data science and artificial intelligence to help consumer product companies increase their online sales on direct-to-consumer websites, online marketplaces, and other digital channels while managing warehousing, fulfillment, and logistics.
"Two-thirds of all e-commerce sales today are happening on marketplaces, with hundreds of trusted brands launching marketplaces of their own," said Mirakl Director of Seller Recruitment Sabreena Khan in a statement. "Having a strong multi-marketplace strategy is essential to success in today's e-commerce landscape. This partnership between Pattern and Mirakl Connect will be invaluable for every brand that wants to reach new customers, expand their e-commerce presence, and accelerate growth while protecting their brand identity."
