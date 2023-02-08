Kubient Launches KAI 2.0

Kubient, a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, today released Kubient Artificial Intelligence (KAI) 2.0, the latest update to its proprietary ad fraud identification and prevention technology.

KAI 2.0 comes with the following additions:

"While ChatGPT has shown the public the productive power of what AI can bring, fraudsters are using similar AI tools to continue building their arsenal for fake websites, apps, digital media impressions, etc. This launch ensures that our core AI technology stays many steps ahead of the fraudsters with significant AI firepower to thwart their efforts," said Leon Zemel, chief product officer of Kubient, in a statement. "At the same time, this release drives significant feature benefits for our publisher and advertiser clients. It's exciting to think about the roadmap ahead as we continue to add value-added features for our clients, such as postbid fraud blocking and monitoring, IAB RTB 2.6/podding support, and monetization tools."

"The release of KAI 2.0 shows our commitment and focus on investing in Kubient's differentiated KAI technology and supporting our vision for using AI to drive a cleaner and more transparent digital media ecosystem," said Paul Roberts, CEO and founder of Kubient, in a statement.