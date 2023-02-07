BigCommerce Expands Multi-Storefront for SMBs
BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, has made its Multi-Storefront (MSF), previously only available for enterprise merchants, available as a self-service feature for small and midsized merchants directly within their BigCommerce stores.
By broadening accessibility of MSF, small and midsized merchants can now launch multiple storefronts from a single BigCommerce store to test growth strategies and streamline management across new regions, segments and brands.
"This release of Multi-Storefront affirms our ongoing commitment to equip merchants of all sizes with easy-to-use growth tools and the unprecedented platform performance they need to move forward faster to scale," said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president at BigCommerce, in a statement. "An unstable economy is the perfect time to make smart digital tech stack investments that are agile, functional, and flexible to build business resilience for long-term growth and success. Progressive retailers open to innovation will be well-positioned to succeed regardless of an unforeseeable economic landscape."