BigCommerce Expands Multi-Storefront for SMBs

BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, has made its Multi-Storefront (MSF), previously only available for enterprise merchants, available as a self-service feature for small and midsized merchants directly within their BigCommerce stores.

By broadening accessibility of MSF, small and midsized merchants can now launch multiple storefronts from a single BigCommerce store to test growth strategies and streamline management across new regions, segments and brands.