ProTexting Integrates with HubSpot
ProTexting has added HubSpot integration, enabling users to send text and MMS messages directly from any HubSpot workflow.
Combining ProTexting and HubSpot enables users to do the following:
- Group leads by their stage in the sales cycle and then send them appropriate messages;
- Send messages either individually or in bulk; and
- Send coupons and promo codes, music files, maps, animated GIFs and more.
"HubSpot is a great resource for businesses, providing lots of convenient features, such as managing leads and clients," said ProTexting Chief Technology Officer Petar Kassov in a statement. "With HubSpot integration, our clients can send both SMS and MMS messages from a HubSpot workflow. For example, someone might be using HubSpot for lead nurturing. Text messages can be a very effective way to engage with leads. Rather than sending only text, users can make upgrade their messages by including an image such as an infographic or maybe a nice marketing photo. Doing this from a HubSpot workflow lets you manage and automate this kind of task."
HubSpot integration for SMS and MMS works with many other ProTexting partner apps, such as Amazon, Zapier, Google Calendar, Mail Chimp, Shopify, Intercom, and more.