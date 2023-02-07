SOCi Enhances Social Compliance Solutions

SOCi, providers of a marketing platform for multilocation companies, has enhanced its Socia product with social compliance solutions, allowing financial institutions to mitigate risks of social content violations while maintaining brand consistency.

By using SOCi's social compliance solutions, combined with SOCi Listings and Reviews, marketers and compliance teams can increase local brand visibility, engagements, and customer traffic while adhering to the regulatory and compliance needs within the industry.

SOC's social compliance solutions, coupled with the Social tool, ensure brand and industry regulations are followed with keyword-based policies and allow users to address post violations in real time. Corporate teams can provide automated content and brand supervision via approved, localized, and on-brand content libraries. Additionally, teams can archive and track all social media activity in one consolidated view.

SOCi's social compliance solutions, coupled with the Listings tool, offers marketers centralized local profiles and business information across top directories and sites and allows them to measure the impact of SEO strategies through traffic and conversion improvements, pinpoint and address decreases in revenue across locations, and analyze the market and competitor.