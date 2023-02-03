Hearsay Adds to Sites to Help with Content Design and SEO

Hearsay Systems, a provider of digital client engagement systems for the financial services industry, has added features to Hearsay Sitesto empower advisors and agents to build highly personalized online destinations and manage website programs via centralized platforms.

"In financial services, it's a fact that a good website drives client acquisition and retention," said Alex Falls, chief product officer of Hearsay Systems, in a statement. "Sites is our response to what enterprise firms demand when it comes to flexible, custom websites for their largest teams as well as standardized ones for their teams that need a turnkey offering. By making it easy to build and maintain both types of sites on a single platform, we enable firms to uplevel marketing for all agents and advisors in a one-stop experience."

Hearsay provides infinite options for field reps to create websites in perfect alignment with corporate branding guidelines. With a redesigned administrative interface, corporate marketers can update content and website assets. Hearsay Sites also offers local discoverability with built-in SEO, targeting visitors looking to do business in their area.