Birdeye Acquires Cube Online
Birdeye, a customer experience platform provider, has acquired Cube Online customer experience platform provider based in Australia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Cube helps businesses connect with consumers through its digital customer experience platform to be found online, generate reviews, monitor and post on social media, and holistically view all customer touchpoints.
The acquisition of Cube also expands Birdeye's international presence into Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.
"We are thrilled to welcome Cube to the Birdeye family," said Naveen Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Birdeye, in a statement. "In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 65 percent of all customer interactions are digital, and local brands and businesses have been forced to adapt to this new reality. As more and more consumers expect the convenience of digital interactions, it's becoming clear that going digital is now a necessity for every business. Cube's all-in-one digital customer experience platform mirrors Birdeye's, and combining our two companies is a win for all customers, especially businesses with a global presence."
"Birdeye's product innovation, customer obsession, and company culture make this a natural fit," said Tony Van-Eyk, co-founder and CEO of Cube Online, in a statement. "This is a great outcome for Cube customers as they will access the best technology in the world and massively enhanced support infrastructure. We couldn't be more excited to join the Birdeye family, and we look forward to the work ahead."