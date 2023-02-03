Birdeye Acquires Cube Online

Birdeye, a customer experience platform provider, has acquired Cube Online customer experience platform provider based in Australia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cube helps businesses connect with consumers through its digital customer experience platform to be found online, generate reviews, monitor and post on social media, and holistically view all customer touchpoints.

The acquisition of Cube also expands Birdeye's international presence into Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.