Keepit Launches Keepit for Power BI
Keepit, a provider of cloud data protection and management solutions and services, today launched a backup and recovery solution for Microsoft Power BI.
Power BI is the first of the Microsoft Power Platform to be added to Keepit's solutions, with support for Power Apps and Power Automate planned for later this year.
Because Microsoft doesn't provide native backup options for reports, dashboards, workspaces, and datasets in Power BI, businesses that rely on Power BI risk losing data if something goes wrong, such as accidental deletions, alterations, malicious deletion, file corruption, or ransomware attacks. With search and restore features, Keepit's Power BI customers can restore multiple terabytes per day and get Power BI data back into its original location, along with original metadata and relationships.
Capabilities of Keepit for Power BI include the following:
- In-place restore, to get data back to where it originally resided;
- Download, to download individual data objects or complete folders; and
- Shareable Links, to provide users with secure links to their data.
"Microsoft is currently investing heavily in the Power Platform, and Power BI is a major part of that platform," said Paul Robichaux, Keepit's senior director of product management and Microsoft MVP, in a statement. "Power BI is a market leader in the business intelligence space, and the business intelligence space is growing exponentially. With Keepit for Power BI, organizations can protect the data they use to drive their business decisions against data loss and downtime. Keepit is thrilled to add this product to our market-leading range of Microsoft cloud data protection solutions."