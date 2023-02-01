Keepit Launches Keepit for Power BI

Keepit, a provider of cloud data protection and management solutions and services, today launched a backup and recovery solution for Microsoft Power BI.

Power BI is the first of the Microsoft Power Platform to be added to Keepit's solutions, with support for Power Apps and Power Automate planned for later this year.

Because Microsoft doesn't provide native backup options for reports, dashboards, workspaces, and datasets in Power BI, businesses that rely on Power BI risk losing data if something goes wrong, such as accidental deletions, alterations, malicious deletion, file corruption, or ransomware attacks. With search and restore features, Keepit's Power BI customers can restore multiple terabytes per day and get Power BI data back into its original location, along with original metadata and relationships.

Capabilities of Keepit for Power BI include the following:

In-place restore, to get data back to where it originally resided;

Download, to download individual data objects or complete folders; and

Shareable Links, to provide users with secure links to their data.