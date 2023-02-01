Zoho Updates Its Bigin CRM Platform for SMBs
Zoho today introduced the latest version of Bigin, its CRM solution for small businesses.
Key product updates include the following:
- Team Pipelines, bringing together customer operations into a single 360-degree view. Businesses can connect key customer processes such as deal management, onboarding, delivery, training, ticket management, refund requests, customer testimonials, etc.
- Connected Pipelines, connecting customer records across different processes. With Connected Pipelines, businesses can automate the movement of customer data across pipelines.
- Toppings, allowing additional functionalities and third-party integrations to be added on-demand.
- Mobile capabilities for iOS, iPadOS, Android, and macOS, further enhanced with a new dynamic display. Zoho also recently updated its Bigin apps forApple iOS16 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
- Developer Center, opening Zoho's developer platform to a network of global app developers and partners looking to create custom solutions for unique business needs. With developer tools and components like custom fields, buttons, links, widgets, related lists, and REST APIs, developers can create new Toppings that can be monetized in the Bigin Marketplace.
"Small businesses face challenges in choosing the right technology for managing their customer-facing operations because of ;constraints related to time, cost, and software implementation," said Mani Vembu, chief operating officer of Zoho, in a statement. "Bigin is the only solution that brings together all customer operations like sales, onboarding, delivery, training, advocacy, and more into an interface that takes only 30 minutes to deploy. By bringing together all the facets of customer operations into a single view, Bigin allows small businesses to have a more accurate understanding of the customer journey. These insights help them attract and retain customers, ultimately growing the business. The fast-growing adoption of Bigin shows the expanding appetite of small businesses who want and need CRM technology suited to their particular needs, helping them move beyond old-school spreadsheets."
