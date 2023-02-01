Zoho Updates Its Bigin CRM Platform for SMBs

Zoho today introduced the latest version of Bigin, its CRM solution for small businesses.

Key product updates include the following:

"Small businesses face challenges in choosing the right technology for managing their customer-facing operations because of ;constraints related to time, cost, and software implementation," said Mani Vembu, chief operating officer of Zoho, in a statement. "Bigin is the only solution that brings together all customer operations like sales, onboarding, delivery, training, advocacy, and more into an interface that takes only 30 minutes to deploy. By bringing together all the facets of customer operations into a single view, Bigin allows small businesses to have a more accurate understanding of the customer journey. These insights help them attract and retain customers, ultimately growing the business. The fast-growing adoption of Bigin shows the expanding appetite of small businesses who want and need CRM technology suited to their particular needs, helping them move beyond old-school spreadsheets."