Integrity Solutions Releases Integrity Prospecting
Integrity Solutions, a provider of sales performance, training, and coaching technologies, has launched Integrity Prospecting as the newest addition to its sales and service solutions.
Integrity Prospecting is a sales training product to transform prospecting productivity and performance. The offering covers the followingf four modules for prospecting:
- Mindset, covering how sales reps view prospecting and their ability to be successful;
- Targets:, for identifying ideal prospects and potential sources;
- Cadence, for a disciplined, focused, and creative approach of contacting people; and
- Messaging, for delivering a compelling, conversational and authentic message.
Integrity Prospecting emphasizes targeting the right people in the right accounts and having the right conversations. Through interactive exercises, participants identify their Ideal customer profiles and discover how to shift from selling to solving customers' problems, why personalization matters, how to write concise and compelling messages, how to use LinkedIn and other resources to drive more conversations, pitfalls to avoid, and more.
"Sales organizations are struggling to fill their funnels and need to expand their list of prospective customers," said Mike Esterday, CEO of Integrity Solutions, in a statement. "We've found that this is not just an issue of process or skill or will; it's all of these things. Integrity Prospecting addresses the roots of the problem—lack of goal clarity, call reluctance, hiding behind emails and other negative behaviors—to shift mindsets about the salesperson's role from cold caller to problem solver and networker. It also provides the disciplined model, tools, and accountability they need to use their time more productively and make immediate headway.
"Many reps today are checking a box to make calls without focus on outcomes," Esterday added. "Integrity Prospecting helps them understand the unique value they can bring by having meaningful conversations that prospective customers will appreciate."