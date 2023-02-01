Integrity Solutions Releases Integrity Prospecting

Integrity Solutions, a provider of sales performance, training, and coaching technologies, has launched Integrity Prospecting as the newest addition to its sales and service solutions.

Integrity Prospecting is a sales training product to transform prospecting productivity and performance. The offering covers the followingf four modules for prospecting:

Mindset, covering how sales reps view prospecting and their ability to be successful; Targets:, for identifying ideal prospects and potential sources; Cadence, for a disciplined, focused, and creative approach of contacting people; and Messaging, for delivering a compelling, conversational and authentic message.

Integrity Prospecting emphasizes targeting the right people in the right accounts and having the right conversations. Through interactive exercises, participants identify their Ideal customer profiles and discover how to shift from selling to solving customers' problems, why personalization matters, how to write concise and compelling messages, how to use LinkedIn and other resources to drive more conversations, pitfalls to avoid, and more.