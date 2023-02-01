LiveRamp and Neustar Announce Identity Resolution Solutions for AWS Clean Rooms

Both LiveRamp and Neustar have launched partner solutions for Amazon Web Services' AWS Clean Rooms, an analytics service that helps companies and their partners analyze and collaborate on their collective datasets without sharing or revealing underlying data.

LiveRamp's solution allows customers to use LiveRamp's transcoding and identity resolution capabilities within AWS Clean Rooms so they can connect and enrich disparate first- and second-party data sources. They provide complementary features, including identity resolution technologies that increase the accuracy of record-level analytics and decrease risk of consumer personal identifiable information (PII) or brand-specific customer IDs exposure.

"Support for AWS Clean Rooms gives customers a powerful approach to more effective media measurement and planning, fueled by access to new audience insights from key partners. Our continued work with AWS allows LiveRamp's person-based identifier to be used as a key to connect data and drive more impactful audience modeling and planning for global clients, ensuring they can extend the utility of data safely and securely," said Katrina Cho, head of cloud partnerships at LiveRamp, in a statement.

Neustar's Unified Identity solution for AWS Clean Rooms, meanwhile, allows AWS Clean Rooms customers to use Neustar's identity graph and machine learning capabilities to resolve offline and online identifiers by connecting disparate events, location, and device data to unlock new insights, build more effective audiences, and measure the impact of marketing.