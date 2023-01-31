Simpleview Partners with SKYNAV
Simpleview, a provider of CRM, content management, and marketing solutions for destinations, is partnering with SKYNAV, an immersive, mixed-reality marketing and software platform provider for the travel and leisure industry.
SKYNAV offers self-guided virtual experiences to boost engagement, time-on-site, and conversion metrics. Integrating with Simpleview's content management system (CMS), SKYNAV's Web3 software will help destination marketing organizations (DMOs) showcase area attractions and venues with 360-degree virtual tours.
"Virtual content has continued to evolve and is becoming a key piece of the content that visitors and meeting planners visiting our DMO websites expect to see and are proven to engage with," said Greg Evans, chief revenue officer of Simpleview, in a statement. "Our partnership and integrations will allow our customers to integrate SKYNAV content natively to drive conversion through immersion."