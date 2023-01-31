Simpleview Partners with SKYNAV

Simpleview, a provider of CRM, content management, and marketing solutions for destinations, is partnering with SKYNAV, an immersive, mixed-reality marketing and software platform provider for the travel and leisure industry.

SKYNAV offers self-guided virtual experiences to boost engagement, time-on-site, and conversion metrics. Integrating with Simpleview's content management system (CMS), SKYNAV's Web3 software will help destination marketing organizations (DMOs) showcase area attractions and venues with 360-degree virtual tours.