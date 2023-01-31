Precisely Acquires Transerve
Precisely, a provider of data integrity technology and services, has acquired Transerve, a location intelligence and data provider with expertise in spatial data handling, processing, and analysis. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The combined technologies will provide a contextual picture of data for determining market potential, risk assessment, site selection and optimization, and more. Transerve allows users to enrich data with curated spatial datasets and create and share web-based maps.
"In the past, deriving insights from location and creating visualizations was the domain of GIS specialists," said Clarence Hempfield, senior vice president of product management for location intelligence at Precisely, in a statement. "With the acquisition of Transerve, Precisely adds new SaaS location intelligence capabilities to its portfolio of data integrity software and data. This allows users, without specialized knowledge or skills, to leverage location data and analytics and derive new insights about their business."
"We've been on a mission to make spatial data easier to access, understand, and take action on for businesses," said Ashwanii Rawat, CEO and co-founder of Transerve, in a statement. "We're delighted to be joining Precisely, who shares this passion for location intelligence and bringing the power of location data to everyday data roles to make an impact for the companies we serve and broaden our impact in the market."