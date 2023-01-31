Precisely Acquires Transerve

Precisely, a provider of data integrity technology and services, has acquired Transerve, a location intelligence and data provider with expertise in spatial data handling, processing, and analysis. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combined technologies will provide a contextual picture of data for determining market potential, risk assessment, site selection and optimization, and more. Transerve allows users to enrich data with curated spatial datasets and create and share web-based maps.