Momentive Adds Survey Creation Capabilities for SurveyMonkey
Momentive has added survey creation features, including language personalization features, best/worst question types, and a multilingual email collector, to its SurveyMonkey platform.
The addition of logic capabilities specifically geared toward language personalization further supports multilingual survey deployment and analysis with a comprehensive view of survey responses for surveys deployed in multiple languages.
The addition of more question types, specifically best/worst questions, allows survey makers to gauge relative preference and the importance of choices.
A customized multilingual email and SMS collector allows SurveyMonkey users to send email or text invitations to surveys in the local language from a simple drop-down menu.
"Marketers, HR leaders, customer experience professionals, small business leaders, and more already benefit from SurveyMonkey's powerful yet easy-to-use platform, which helps them gain important audience sentiment to make strategic business decisions," said Aleks Bass, vice president opf product management at Momentive, in a statement. "With these new updates, we're offering our users even more ways to easily personalize their surveys and gain the actionable insights they need."
