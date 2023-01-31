Momentive Adds Survey Creation Capabilities for SurveyMonkey

Momentive has added survey creation features, including language personalization features, best/worst question types, and a multilingual email collector, to its SurveyMonkey platform.

The addition of logic capabilities specifically geared toward language personalization further supports multilingual survey deployment and analysis with a comprehensive view of survey responses for surveys deployed in multiple languages.

The addition of more question types, specifically best/worst questions, allows survey makers to gauge relative preference and the importance of choices.

A customized multilingual email and SMS collector allows SurveyMonkey users to send email or text invitations to surveys in the local language from a simple drop-down menu.