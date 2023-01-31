Birdeye Launches Social for Local Businesses

Birdeye, a reputation and digital customer experience platform provider, has launched Birdeye Social, a social media platform for social media management for local businesses with multiple social media accounts.

Birdeye Social simplifies social publishing and reputation monitoring for businesses with multiple locations. Instead of manually creating unique posts for each location and localizing posts across dozens of sites, businesses can create and publish personalized posts with individual local information in one step.

"Unfortunately, most social media tools were not designed for multi-location businesses, making it tedious to monitor social reputation and post across multiple accounts and locations," said Dave Lehman, Birdeye's president of go-to-market and chief operating officer, in a statement.

"Birdeye Social was designed from the ground up to meet the unique needs of multi-location businesses," said Neeraj Gupta, co-founder and president of research and development at Birdeye, in a statement. "Birdeye is the highest-rated platform to publish personalized social content across locations, monitor, and respond to mentions, engage with followers, and get critical business insights within our all-in-one digital customer experience platform."