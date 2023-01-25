SupportLogic Acquires Emtropy Labs
SupportLogic is acquiring Emtropy Labs, a provider of technology that automates quality assurance for contact centers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Emtropy Labs helps companies by analyzing 100 percent of customer interactions while enabling coaching loops in near-real time. Its technology will be integrated within the core SupportLogic SX platform in a move that combines SupportLogic's prediction and workflow engine with Emtropy's continuous quality monitoring.
"How your support agents communicate with your customers impacts your brand experience. B2B companies have relied on tedious manual case audits to safeguard company brand image and customer experience," said Krishna Raj Raja, founder and CEO of SupportLogic, in a statement. "With the addition of Emtropy Labs, we are enabling organizations to auto QA their support and deliver a world-class support experience without additional investment in people, processes, or technology."
"At Emtropy Labs, our mission is to help fast growing CX teams leverage their data and help efficiently scale their resources to improve customer outcomes. To achieve this, we built the first continuous AI-powered QA and coaching solution," said Harish Batlapenumarthy, founder and CEO of Emtropy Labs, in a statement. "The stellar SupportLogic team under Krishna's leadership has built a remarkable platform that is helping the best enterprises manage escalations, backlog, and case routing. We are thrilled to now work together to enable more businesses to deliver best-in-class experiences for their customers and agents."