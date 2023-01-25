SupportLogic Acquires Emtropy Labs

SupportLogic is acquiring Emtropy Labs, a provider of technology that automates quality assurance for contact centers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Emtropy Labs helps companies by analyzing 100 percent of customer interactions while enabling coaching loops in near-real time. Its technology will be integrated within the core SupportLogic SX platform in a move that combines SupportLogic's prediction and workflow engine with Emtropy's continuous quality monitoring.