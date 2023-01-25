Quantum Metric Introduces Atlas

Quantum Metric, provider of the Continuous Product Design platform for digital experiences, today launched Atlas, a structured and accelerated solution powered by machine intelligence and mapping learnings from hundreds of companies and digital teams to help users identify and respond to digital customer needs.

Atlas is a library of pre-built industry guides within the Quantum Metric platform, providing a step-by-step approach to improving critical digital use cases through a tailored set of dashboards, metrics, anomaly detection, and alerts.

Atlas will transform other areas of the Quantum Metric platform in the following ways:

Guided analysis on-site with Visible, which shows data in line with the site experience.

Use-case-driven navigation, organizing the Atlas guide library by top use case categories and focus areas.

Automated segmentation for deeper, more personalized analysis that supports outcome-driven results.

"Atlas completely reimagines what we know about building and optimizing digital experiences today," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric, in a statement. "Organizations consistently struggle to know if their teams are asking the right business questions and working hard to drive their experience forward to the benefit of both their business and their customer. With Atlas, we are empowering every member of digital teams to focus on what matters most, winning the hearts of their customers. This is a defining day for Quantum Metric that sets a new standard for the type of value our current and future customers can expect from our platform."

At launch, Quantum Metric's Atlas library offers 90 guides, with customized use cases for consumer banking, travel, retail, insurance, and telecommunications.