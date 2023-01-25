Fluree Partners with Fabric to Give Consumers Control Over Personal Data-Sharing

Fluree, providers of a graph ledger database and data pipeline toolset for secure-data management and sharing, is partnering with Fabric, a financial technology company, to enable consumers to control and monetize their personal data.

Fabric removes middleman companies like Facebook and Google that currently collect consumer data and sell it to advertisers without express permission from the consumers. Consumers who sign up with Fabric receive payment from companies in exchange for sharing their data and providing feedback. Consumers can also earn cash back by watching advertisements, racking up dollars on a Fabric-provided debit card.

Fluree's blockchain data ensures advertisers know their consumers are real while simultaneously cryptographically protecting the identities of those consumers. That same Fluree blockchain technology allows consumers to sell their personal data to advertisers they choose. The interplay between those two groups creates Fabric's dual-sided ad marketplace.