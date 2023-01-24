SugarCRM Debuts Digital Self-Service Capabilities

SugarCRM today introduced digital self-service capabilities to help business-to-business sellers keep pace with customer demands.

Sugar's new self-service capabilities empower customers to self-serve and connect with brands via 24/7 anytime, anywhere access via desktop or mobile devices. All communication and interactions are digitized end to end, from the initial service request to final issue resolution. These self-service capabilities have been added to the Sugar platform that unites marketing, sales, and service teams.

Multifactor authentication lets customers maintain their personal profile,ask questions, submit service requests, create service tickets, and add attachments. Organizations can embed these capabilities into their websites.