SugarCRM Debuts Digital Self-Service Capabilities
SugarCRM today introduced digital self-service capabilities to help business-to-business sellers keep pace with customer demands.
Sugar's new self-service capabilities empower customers to self-serve and connect with brands via 24/7 anytime, anywhere access via desktop or mobile devices. All communication and interactions are digitized end to end, from the initial service request to final issue resolution. These self-service capabilities have been added to the Sugar platform that unites marketing, sales, and service teams.
Multifactor authentication lets customers maintain their personal profile,ask questions, submit service requests, create service tickets, and add attachments. Organizations can embed these capabilities into their websites.
"Our new self-service capabilities are about creating better customer experiences in the moments when it matters to retain customers and nurture and build relationships for improved profitability," Volker Hildebrand, Sugar's senior vice president of product marketing, said in a statement. "Sugar's vision of expanding digital self-service beyond traditional customer service and support throughout the entire customer journey includes the advent of deal room scenarios, online contract negotiations, collaboration with channel partners, and easy access to all relevant business documents and transactions."