Emplifi Integrates Social Marketing Cloud with Snapchat
Emplifi, a unified customer experience platform provider, has integrated with Snapchat to allow companies using Emplifi's Social Marketing Cloud to measure and manage their organic Snapchat content without leaving the Social Marketing Cloud.
Through ths integration, marketers can view Snaps directly in Content Hub from their connected public profiles and gain insights from selected metrics, such as taps (forward and back), impressions, organic reach, swipes (up and down), and view time.
"The integration of Snap Analytics into Emplifi's Social Marketing Cloud means marketers are no longer limited to measuring their organic Snapchat campaigns on data from their mobile apps," said Kyle Wong, chief strategy officer of Emplifi, in a statement. "Social media teams now have a holistic view of their performance across all social channels, including Snapchat, in one place."
"We're excited to partner with Emplifi, to provide brands with simple, effective tools to help them meaningfully engage with their communities on Snapchat," said Ashley Musselman, global product marketing manager at Snap, in a statement. "Snapchat users are highly active and engaged on the platform. Now brand marketers will be able to leverage performance insights within Emplifi to engage with their communities and continuously improve their social media strategy."