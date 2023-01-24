Emplifi Integrates Social Marketing Cloud with Snapchat

Emplifi, a unified customer experience platform provider, has integrated with Snapchat to allow companies using Emplifi's Social Marketing Cloud to measure and manage their organic Snapchat content without leaving the Social Marketing Cloud.

Through ths integration, marketers can view Snaps directly in Content Hub from their connected public profiles and gain insights from selected metrics, such as taps (forward and back), impressions, organic reach, swipes (up and down), and view time.