Gainsight Partners with Productboard
Gainsight and Productboard today announced a bi-directional integration between Gainsight CS and Productboard that helps product and customer success teams collaborate to drive customer satisfaction and guide roadmap strategy.
With this integration, customer success teams can send customer product feedback from Gainsight directly into Productboard and track their customer product requests throughout the entire lifecycle.
"There's often misalignment between customer success and product teams. The two functions tend to be siloed, separated by conflicting priorities and miscommunication," said Dave Killeen, vice president of product at Productboard, in a statement. "With this new integration, we're bridging that gap between customer success and product and giving them the tools they need to work in lockstep to deliver the features and enhancements that promote customer retention and adoption."
"In today's economy, efficient growth is the North Star for all businesses. Customer success and product teams must work together to improve net revenue retention and product adoption to drive long-term, durable growth," said Karl Rumelhart, president of product, technology, and global operations at Gainsight, in a statement. "This partnership will enable the two teams to collaborate more easily and deliver real business outcomes."