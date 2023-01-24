Basis Technologies Connects Programmatic Guaranteed Ad Buying with Vendor Directory and Negotiations Module

Basis Technologies, a provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing, has integrated its programmatic guaranteed buying with a vendor directory and communications module.

The Basis platform connects programmatic guaranteed campaign execution with holistic media planning, vendor negotiations, and deal activation. Inventory suppliers in Basis transacting guaranteed deals include Magnite, OpenX, Triton Digital, Tubi, Beachfront, Connatix, Equativ, and more. The feature is part of the BasisAutomate+ suite for campaign planning, performance, and measurement.

For programmatic guaranteed in Basis, all communication can be conducted within the platform. A directory of more than 9,000 vendors provides publisher availability, prices, and contact info. Market trend price projections enable media planners to compare vendors and evaluate tactics alongside non-guaranteed deals, open market bidding, and traditional buys.