Simon Data Launches Activate

Simon Data, a customer data platform provider, today launched Simon Activate, allowing marketing teams to build advanced custom audiences by unifying customer data from their cloud data warehouse with additional sources.

Simon Activate, which was created with Snowflake, enables companies to create actionable 360-degree customer view for optimization of customer acquisition costs, lifetime value, and more. It is purpose-built for the Cloud Data Warehouse and uses zero-ETL technology to offer an accessible and transparent data architecture. The identity resolution capabilities allow users to combine data from other sources into single, complete customer profiles. It helps users create hyper-targeted customer segments from a large volume of data to power and improve campaigns across their top channels.

"It was a deliberate decision to build Simon Activate on Snowflake, and the greatest benefit we've seen is that it has allowed us to better integrate with CDWs in a way other CDPs/martech tools that were built on legacy architecture cannot," said Jason Davis, CEO, and founder of Simon Data, in a statement. "Additionally, it has allowed us to build new products, such as Simon Activate, at speed as new customer needs and pain points arise."

"Simon Datas mission aligns with where we see the modern marketing data stack heading," said Denise Persson, chief marketing officer of Snowflake, in a statement. "In 2023, marketers will face even more pressure to achieve higher ROI and deliver better customer experiences. It is critical to build a solid data foundation for your marketing engine. Simon Activate, Powered by Snowflake, provides simple, powerful capabilities that demonstrate what building your marketing stack on the Snowflake Data Cloud can unlock for joint customers."