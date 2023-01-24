Cordial Partners with Snowflake

Cordial, providers of cross-channel marketing and data management platforms, has partnered with Snowflake to list its data offering on Snowflake Marketplace. The new offering will allow joint customers to unify their data and unlock its potential by making it available across their entire business ecosystems.

Cordial's data architecture collects and uses dynamic data sets, including contact attributes, cart items, product catalogs, purchase activity, and digital behaviors. Joint customers can now leverage Snowflake's data engineering, storage, sharing, and governance, to access this data with turn-key setup and maintenance.

Cordial and Snowflake are working together to give joint customers seamless access to rich customer data, enabling them to analyze engagement trends, monitor consumer behaviors, gauge performance, and unlock new insights. Additionally, data access can be extended bi-directionally, allowing customers to query and leverage data from Snowflake in the Cordial platform for improved message personalization and campaign outcomes.