Cordial Partners with Snowflake
Cordial, providers of cross-channel marketing and data management platforms, has partnered with Snowflake to list its data offering on Snowflake Marketplace. The new offering will allow joint customers to unify their data and unlock its potential by making it available across their entire business ecosystems.
Cordial's data architecture collects and uses dynamic data sets, including contact attributes, cart items, product catalogs, purchase activity, and digital behaviors. Joint customers can now leverage Snowflake's data engineering, storage, sharing, and governance, to access this data with turn-key setup and maintenance.
Cordial and Snowflake are working together to give joint customers seamless access to rich customer data, enabling them to analyze engagement trends, monitor consumer behaviors, gauge performance, and unlock new insights. Additionally, data access can be extended bi-directionally, allowing customers to query and leverage data from Snowflake in the Cordial platform for improved message personalization and campaign outcomes.
"Now more than ever, marketers and technology teams are looking to move faster together. Cordial and Snowflake are removing the barriers for these teams to move fast, trust their data, and iterate quickly in marketing with a customer-led approach," said Jeremy Swift, CEO and co-founder of Cordial, in a statement. "This integration makes traditional sharing methods obsolete, eliminating the need to move or copy data, rebuild schemas, or manage data pipelines with traditional extract, transfer and load (ETL) solutions, which are costly and labor-intensive. This means marketers can spend more time activating their data rather than managing it."
"Our partnership with Cordial will enable our joint customers to benefit from real-time, first-party data that has proved invaluable for marketers today," said Kieran Kennedy, head of Snowflake Marketplace, in a statement. "We look forward to seeing this new offering reach more of our customers, helping them continue maximizing their use of Snowflake's Data Cloud."
