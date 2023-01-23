Konect.ai Partners with TotalCX

Konect.ai, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered SMS platform for automotive dealerships, and TotalCX (formerly InteractiveTel), a provider of AI-driven customer experience management solutions, are partnering to create a holistic approach to automation and accountability in auto retail. Konect.ai is also available in the TotalCX MarketPlace.

Konect.ai's platform allows dealerships to manage two-way conversations with auto customers, while TotalCX’s approach to a complete customer experience incorporates these conversations and enriches the understanding of customer perspectives.