Konect.ai Partners with TotalCX
Konect.ai, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered SMS platform for automotive dealerships, and TotalCX (formerly InteractiveTel), a provider of AI-driven customer experience management solutions, are partnering to create a holistic approach to automation and accountability in auto retail. Konect.ai is also available in the TotalCX MarketPlace.
Konect.ai's platform allows dealerships to manage two-way conversations with auto customers, while TotalCX’s approach to a complete customer experience incorporates these conversations and enriches the understanding of customer perspectives.
"We are thrilled to partner with TotalCX to provide our customers with a comprehensive solution for managing their customer interactions," said Cole Kutschinski, president of Konect.ai, in a statement "TotalCX's call recording and conversational AI capabilities perfectly complement our AI-powered SMS platform; we look forward to working together to help dealerships improve their customer service and sales."
"TotalCX provides dealerships with the best solutions for their business, and Konect.ai is a great fit," said Jack Behar, president of TotalCX, in a statement. "We are excited to include the Konect.ai platform in our offering; we look forward to a successful partnership that helps dealerships improve sales and service customer experience."