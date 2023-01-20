Emotion Analytics to Generate $8.96 Billion by 2030

Verified Market Research valued the global emotion analytics market at $2.63 billion in 2021 and projects it to reach $8.96 billion by 2030, ramping up at a compound annual growth rate of 14.99 percent.

The main factors fueling the market's expansion are the rising need for improved sales performance and more personalized customer and user experiences. Technological improvements in artificial intelligence and big data analytics are also driving the market forward, the company said.

Verified's report identifies Tobii, iMotions, Affectiva, Kairos, Noldus Information Technology, Sentiance, Beyond Verbal, NVISO, Cogito, and Lexalytics as the key players in the emotion analytics market.