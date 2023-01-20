SOCi Launches GeoRank

SOCi, providers of a marketing platform for multilocation companies, has added GeoRank to its Listings solution. SOCi GeoRank boosts local listings and search performance by giving multilocation marketers the ability to see a precise, geographical view of Google keyword rankings from specific points on the map and ranking averages at the national or group level.

SOCi GeoRank gives a complete picture of local search performance through a visual map display of how locations are ranking against top local competitors at the hyper-local or block level in specific geographical areas, uncovering blind spots in SEO strategies by monitoring local keyword search performance.

"Multilocation brands need to be able to monitor how well their locations rank in local search results to create a successful localized SEO strategy. Securing a top ranking for your business locations not only requires good SEO know-how and persistence but a sophisticated toolset as well," said Alo Sarv, chief technology officer and co-founder of SOCi, in a statement. "SOCi GeoRank provides multilocation businesses a scalable way to not just check but keep track of their local business rankings through the ability to see ranking averages and changes over time by target keyword at the hyper-local, group, or corporate level." "Given the rise of mobile search, it's no longer enough to track the search performance of a business using a single data point for each keyword," said Damian Rollison, director of market insights at SOCi, in a statement. "Google may show your location in the top results for a keyword when the consumer is a block or two away, but you may rank differently when the same search is conducted from a greater distance. Having a more detailed picture of your ranking profile across your territory, as well as knowing how your competitors are ranking at different points on the map, gives you a much more powerful and actionable picture of local search performance. The goal of a business should be to outrank the competition as broadly as possible within its target geography."

With SOCi GeoRank, multilocation marketers can dive deeper into ranking insights to see competitors' total reviews, average review scores, and Google Business Profile categories. SOCi provides professional services to help marketers execute campaign enhancements and actionable insights from SOCi GeoRank.