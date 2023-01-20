Sprout Social Acquires Repustate

Sprout Social, a provider of social media management software, has acquired Repustate, a sentiment analysis and natural language processing company. Through this acquisition, Sprout will increase its social listening, messaging, and customer care capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Sentiment analysis and artificial intelligence are key to managing social media at scale, and with the addition of Repustate technology, we're excited to bring an even deeper set of capabilities to our customers," said Justyn Howard, Sprout Social's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "We believe the addition of Repustate's AI, domain expertise, and talented team will accelerate our technology roadmap across core Sprout products, including aspect-based and industry sentiment within our social listening capabilities and enhanced functionality for inbox messaging and social customer care."