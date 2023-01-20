Intuit Mailchimp Launches Campaign Manager

Intuit Mailchimp, a provider of email marketing and automation, is launching Campaign Manager for marketers to plan, execute, and track their marketing campaigns across multiple channels, like email, text messaging, social media ads, and direct mail, and view campaign performance in one calendar view.

With Campaign Manager, users can see all associated campaign activities, like special events, limited-time promotions, holiday activations, seasonal campaigns, and more, at a glance and receive recommendations on the best days to plan marketing touchpoints based on industry benchmarks. These recommendations are generated from millions of data points analysed by Mailchimp, which was acquired by Intuit in late 2021.

Key features of Campaign Manager include the following:

Campaign setup, to help users set objectives so they can track performance against them;

Campaign calendar, a single source of truth for all individual activities associated with campaigns, including marketing touchpoints, tasks to complete, and important milestone dates;

Multichannel marketing, to create individual marketing touchpoints associated with campaigns, starting with Mailchimp's email tool, and expand campaigns to multiple channels with webhooks, allowing users to schedule activities in third-party apps for text messaging/SMS, ads, social media, direct mail, and more from the same campaign calendar;

Recommendations, to suggest the best dates during campaign periods to send individual emails based on AI modeling of industries and outcomes from millions of other emails sent in Mailchimp;

Analytics that take into account campaign objectives to understand in aggregate how campaigns are performing and view the impact that individual touchpoints are having on goals.

"Omnichannel experiences are critical for marketing to modern consumers, and our marketer customers have shared the recurring pain of creating and managing these experiences across channels and tools," said Jon Fasoli, chief product and design officer at Intuit Mailchimp, in a statement. "We designed Campaign Manager to give them a single tool to plan, automate, and analyse their campaigns across channels and marketing tools."

Also new is a capability for marketers and small business owners to trigger actions in their third-party apps using webhooks, a custom HTTP callback that is triggered by an event, in Campaign Manager. Setting up webhooks in Campaign Manager can help marketers update spreadsheets, send status updates to customers, or add customers to paid social media ads. Marketers can connect their third-party SMS providers and then use webhooks to send campaigns, like sharing holiday coupon codes through text messages.