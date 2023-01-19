Liquid Access Turns Loyalty Programs into Sharable Experiences

Liquid Access, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for loyalty programs, today introduced new functionality that enables brands to turn loyalty programs into dynamic sharable experiences.

With Liquid Access, loyal customers can own their rewards and perks the same way they would a physical object, which gives them redeemable privileges that can be shared, traded, or sold. The Liquid Access team handles the entire deployment process, including API integration with loyalty and subscription engines, user and access management, setting up initial campaigns, and more.

"Liquid Access is an innovative SaaS platform that's changing how loyalty programs operate," said Serge Vasin, founder and interim CEO of Liquid Access, in a statement. "We are doing something completely new by giving brands' customers access to a handy tool that enables them to share their experience with their communities. The result of this is that brands can easily turn loyal customers into ambassadors while attracting new customers without high acquisition costs.

"Companies are looking for new opportunities to engage, reward, and add value to their loyalty ecosystems," Vasin added. "Liquid Access is the platform that makes this possible. At scale, we are helping companies build more loyal and engaged communities."