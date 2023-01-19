Capacity Acquires Textel
Capacity, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered support automation platform, has acquired Textel, a cloud-based texting platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Together, Capacity and Textel will extend an AI-enabled, two-way SMS feature to the Capacity customer base and introduce AI and automation into Textel offerings.
"Providing the ideal customer experience is top of mind for businesses but can create redundant tasks that prevent employees from focusing on more complex projects requiring a higher level of attention. Capacity eliminates repetitive tasks by streamlining support via web, mobile, email, and internal chat. Still, we needed to incorporate a missing element to the equation: SMS," said David Karandish, Capacity's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Adding Textel's deep expertise in SMS messaging will allow us to enrich our current offering and give teams even more time back in their days to complete their best work."
"The Textel team has made incredible strides in forming partnerships with the industry's top CCaaS, UCaaS, and PoS platform creators and tailoring our platform to perform at the highest level, not only for small businesses but also for household name brands at the national and global level," said James Diel, Textel co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Our partner-centric approach creates an easy button for our newly combined team to drive value for our partners and help any organization that wants to keep its internal teams focused."