Pipedrive Lays Out Its 2023 Product Roadmap

Pipedrive, providers of a CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, has revealed its product roadmap for 2023, with updates that focus on the real needs of sales professionals.

A few Pipedrive product updates planned in 2023 include the following:

Email and omnichannel inbox that allows multiple email account syncing for better visibility, inbox sharing, and tighter collaboration between sales reps and teams. Users can see chats from emails, WhatsApp, and Facebook in one place.

Automated email sequences with timely, precise follow-ups.

Automated assignment for distributing leads to the right owners.

Richer email reporting to give a better overview of engaged clients.

New report types (contacts, custom fields).

Additional visual cues.

The option to create quick copies of dashboards, reports, and goals.

Easier management of busy pipelines with flexible customizations, sorting, and deal grouping.

Pipeline-specific fields, field permissions, and quicker navigation.

Automatic field formulas and data validation.

Enhanced inventory management.