Glassbox Integrates ChatGPT

Glassbox, a provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, is integrating ChatGPT into its platform, making customer data and insights more accessible.

Users will be able to ask business-related questions in their native language and in seconds receive the specific data and insights they requested, putting the power of Glassbox customer insights at the fingertips of all users, not just those trained in data analytics.