UserTesting Updates Human Insights

UserTesting has updated its Human Insight Platform with easier access to content through workspaces that curate tests, drafts, and highlight reels into scannable, personalized views tailored to recent engagement.

Other updates in this latest product release include a screener guidance feature with notifications that help users find contributors and collect their feedback; machine learning-powered enhancements to its transcription and sentiment analysis features; curated workspace pages to facilitate content discovery by providing better visibility and access to high-value, rich content through an updated view of tests, drafts, and highlight reels; hidden workspaces, offering greater permission controls; and Mobile Card Sorting for video capture of feedback from mobile contributors. The company also achieved compliance certification with SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards for data privacy and security.