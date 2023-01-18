Melissa Partners with TomTom
Melissa, a provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, is partnering with TomTom, a pioneer in satellite navigation for consumer use, layering TomTom's global address data, location data, and country data on top of its own data solutions.
Melissa will leverage TomTom Maps, Points of Interest, seven-digit postal codes, address points, and Routing API with multi-language and multi-format support. This has enabled Melissa to increase its global support across 240 countries and territories.
"TomTom's ability to correctly identify the exact geospatial location of a premises takes a simple postal address to the next level," said Greg Brown, vice president of global marketing at Melissa, in a statement. "By adding TomTom's rooftop precision capabilities to our solutions, Melissa customers can rest assured that their data is not only clean and verified, but also pinpoint accurate and high value to business operations. This ensures that restaurants are found, packages are delivered to the right place, on-demand drivers find their passengers, and so much more."