Melissa Partners with TomTom

Melissa, a provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, is partnering with TomTom, a pioneer in satellite navigation for consumer use, layering TomTom's global address data, location data, and country data on top of its own data solutions.

Melissa will leverage TomTom Maps, Points of Interest, seven-digit postal codes, address points, and Routing API with multi-language and multi-format support. This has enabled Melissa to increase its global support across 240 countries and territories.