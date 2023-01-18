Kantar Spins Out Vivvix Brand
Kantar today launched Vivvix, an independent brand within the Kantar Group specializing in syndicated competitive advertising intelligence across digital and traditional media, including mobile apps, streaming, and social media.
Vivvix brings together Kantar Media's expansive syndicated media coverage with Numerator's advertising creative data intelligence platform. Its advertising intelligence footprint includes more than $250 billion in media spend and detailed descriptors for more than 35 million creative assets.
Vivvix data and insights will be delivered in a single ad intel platform to help marketers discover key competitive advertising insights to inform their brand strategy and drive media planning and buying decisions. Features including artificial intelligence-powered reports, ad search, personalized dashboards, real-time campaign alerts, competitor messaging and strategy analysis, andvisibility into breaking ad campaigns. It will also provide trend data and intel across connected and linear TV, digital, social, search, and traditional media. And the Vivvix ad identification catalog will integrate ad expenditure and occurrence data into data ecosystems for deep analysis.
"We understand the speed and competitiveness of the advertising market," said Andrew Feigenson, CEO of Vivvix, in a statement. "For the last year, businesses in North America have been working to bring together all the ad intel specializations of Kantar Media and Numerator to enable clients to make swift decisions about competitive maneuvers and where to place their ad dollars. In what is going to be another dynamic year in the advertising industry, we are here to provide advertisers, agencies, and media owners with the clarity they need to win.
"We are dedicated to exposing the blind spots in today's advertising ecosystem and providing a 360-degree view of the media landscape. We will lead with innovation to generate the transparency needed within the advertising intelligence space. As an independent business, Vivvix will invest heavily in technology that grows our clients' success rate with faster and more insightful views into their landscape," he continued.