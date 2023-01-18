Kantar Spins Out Vivvix Brand

Kantar today launched Vivvix, an independent brand within the Kantar Group specializing in syndicated competitive advertising intelligence across digital and traditional media, including mobile apps, streaming, and social media.

Vivvix brings together Kantar Media's expansive syndicated media coverage with Numerator's advertising creative data intelligence platform. Its advertising intelligence footprint includes more than $250 billion in media spend and detailed descriptors for more than 35 million creative assets.

Vivvix data and insights will be delivered in a single ad intel platform to help marketers discover key competitive advertising insights to inform their brand strategy and drive media planning and buying decisions. Features including artificial intelligence-powered reports, ad search, personalized dashboards, real-time campaign alerts, competitor messaging and strategy analysis, andvisibility into breaking ad campaigns. It will also provide trend data and intel across connected and linear TV, digital, social, search, and traditional media. And the Vivvix ad identification catalog will integrate ad expenditure and occurrence data into data ecosystems for deep analysis.