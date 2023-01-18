Klue Acquires DoubleCheck Research
Klue, a provider of competitive enablement solutions and services, has acquired DoubleCheck Research, a provider of win-loss analysis. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With the acquisition, Klue adds capabilities for customers to capture and analyze in-depth intelligence around why they win and lose deals
"From day one, Klue's mission has been to help our customers win more with actionable competitive and market insights. Now, our acquisition of DoubleCheck further expands these valuable insights in our all-in-one platform," said Klue co-founder and CEO Jason Smith in a statement. "No other provider in the market offers win-loss as part of their solution. We are excited for DoubleCheck to join Klue and enable sales, marketing, and leadership teams for success, which will only help us strengthen our position as a category leader."
"More and more formal win-loss analysis programs are becoming required by leadership teams who need to go beyond their CRM data and gut instinct to truly understand why they're winning and losing business against key competitors," said Ryan Sorley, DoubleCheck's CEO and founder, in a statement. "With this acquisition, customers can now combine competitive, market, and win-loss intelligence into a complete story that informs and influences company strategy. Bringing win-loss into Klue's enablement platform also ensures these insights don't just live with leadership but make their way to teams across the entire organization to help them win more."