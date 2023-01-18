Ringover Launches Cadence for Multichannel Prospecting

VoIP provide Ringover has launched Cadence, a multichannel sales prospecting product for small and mid-sized businesses.

Cadence automates the multichannel prospecting process, allowing sales representatives to automate their workflows and create customizable sequence models, including phone calls, SMS, emails, and LinkedIn messages, which can be adapted to each prospect type. This involves inputting prospect information and scheduling the type and timing of customer prospecting outreach.

"With Cadence, sales directors can rest assured that all prospects, incoming or outgoing, are handled in the same way and at the same pace by the entire sales team. Using software to automate prospecting is a key factor contributing to the development and optimization of sales activities," said Renaud Charvet, CEO and co-founder of Ringover, in a statement. "By guiding agents through their work and identifying what they need to do to convert prospects, Cadence saves time, allowing agents to focus more on the relationship with their prospects without being consumed by administrative tasks."

"At Ringover, we value and capitalize on the feedback our clients send us on their experience. With this goal in mind, we want to offer them the best tools that can meet their expectations and tackle the various challenges they encounter. With the launch of this new module, Ringover is putting the power in sales agents' hands to make this essential aspect of their work less challenging," said Ludovic Rateau, chief technology officer of Ringover, in a statement. "To unlock their performance potential, the key is to optimize and simplify the entire process, which is what Cadence offers with its one-stop solution."