PostReminder Launches with Direct Response Platform
PostReminder has launched with a direct response platform that transforms how companies connect with consumers. With the ease of a QR code, PostReminder lets customers set reminders for upcoming sales and events wherever they see the ad.
Once reminders are set, prospects can add them to their calendars. They can also share the sales or events with friends and family. For the duration of the event, prospects will receive scheduled text alerts to take action. Event will also remain on prospects' calendars, visible every time they check their schedules.PostReminder'sQR code can appear in direct mail, out-of-home, direct-response TV, point-of-sales terminals, print ads, email, and web pages.PostReminder can drive direct response for offers and events, including the following:
- Subscription services
- Vacation packages
- Banking services
- Cable, streaming, and internet
- Real estate transactions
- Movies, shows, and concerts
- AEP and insurance renewal
- Warranty and maintenance
- Tradeshows
- Real-estate open houses
"Until now, across any direct response channel, there's been no way to interact with the consumer after they see that ad," said PostReminder founder Mike Gunderson in a statement. "PostReminder is a game-changer for direct response marketing. That's because this is an opportunity to engage consumers when it matters, which is when that sale, movie, or event actually happens."