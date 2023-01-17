PostReminder Launches with Direct Response Platform

PostReminder has launched with a direct response platform that transforms how companies connect with consumers. With the ease of a QR code, PostReminder lets customers set reminders for upcoming sales and events wherever they see the ad.

Once reminders are set, prospects can add them to their calendars. They can also share the sales or events with friends and family. For the duration of the event, prospects will receive scheduled text alerts to take action. Event will also remain on prospects' calendars, visible every time they check their schedules.PostReminder'sQR code can appear in direct mail, out-of-home, direct-response TV, point-of-sales terminals, print ads, email, and web pages.PostReminder can drive direct response for offers and events, including the following:

Subscription services

Vacation packages

Banking services

Cable, streaming, and internet

Real estate transactions

Movies, shows, and concerts

AEP and insurance renewal

Warranty and maintenance

Tradeshows

Real-estate open houses