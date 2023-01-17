Sprinklr Partners with Samsung

Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform provider, has become abn official software partner for Samsung, making the Sprinklr platform available as an integrated app for Samsung SMART Signage and Hospitality Displays.

Leveraging Sprinklr's platform enables Samsung to deliver content and data from more than 30 social and digital channels directly via their commercial display products. Users can update information in real time and manage it remotely with Samsung's service offerings. Moreover, Samsung is also an official reseller for Sprinklr, now offering Sprinklr capabilities directly to their customer base.