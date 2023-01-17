Sprinklr Partners with Samsung
Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform provider, has become abn official software partner for Samsung, making the Sprinklr platform available as an integrated app for Samsung SMART Signage and Hospitality Displays.
Leveraging Sprinklr's platform enables Samsung to deliver content and data from more than 30 social and digital channels directly via their commercial display products. Users can update information in real time and manage it remotely with Samsung's service offerings. Moreover, Samsung is also an official reseller for Sprinklr, now offering Sprinklr capabilities directly to their customer base.
"Shoppers expect to receive a positive first impression when interacting with a brand. These rising customer expectations are prompting retailers to rely on Samsung to create meaningful experiences for their customer base through the use of display technologies in their stores," said Parrish Chapman, director of enterprise retail sales key accounts at Samsung Electronics America, in a statement. "Our partnership with Sprinklr helps our retail customers meet this mission by consolidating social media content, promotions, and reviews that are updated in real time while consumers are shopping."
"Delivering real-time, customizable data and content from digital channels to consumers will help retailers revolutionize the shopping experience," said Doug Balut, senior vice president of global alliances at Sprinklr, in a statement. "By pairing Sprinklr's Unified-CXM platform with the industry-leading digital signage and displays from Samsung, companies can enhance the seamless experience of customers, differentiate their stores and brand, and drive business results."