Uniform and Algolia Partner

Uniform, a digital experience composition platform provider, has partnered with Algolia, providers of a platform for search and discovery, in an integration that will enable business teams to customize search experiences and automate content suggestions for digital customer experiences.

The Algolia integration brings search components into Uniform DXCP, offering the following features:

Content selection and orchestration: As a new Algolia feature, a Canvas component can query an index for items and deliver the result. In addition, content or products shown in a Canvas component through search and other Algolia facets are automated.

Custom search pages: With Uniform and Algolia, business users can create customized and faceted search pages and control the display by adding Algolia components from the instant-search, prebuilt front end. Those users can then control the pagination, the columns in the results, and the display of images and other page content.