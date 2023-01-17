Uniform and Algolia Partner
Uniform, a digital experience composition platform provider, has partnered with Algolia, providers of a platform for search and discovery, in an integration that will enable business teams to customize search experiences and automate content suggestions for digital customer experiences.
The Algolia integration brings search components into Uniform DXCP, offering the following features:
- Content selection and orchestration: As a new Algolia feature, a Canvas component can query an index for items and deliver the result. In addition, content or products shown in a Canvas component through search and other Algolia facets are automated.
- Custom search pages: With Uniform and Algolia, business users can create customized and faceted search pages and control the display by adding Algolia components from the instant-search, prebuilt front end. Those users can then control the pagination, the columns in the results, and the display of images and other page content.
"The future of retail is composable, and Uniform makes that happen," said Darren Guarnaccia, president of Uniform, in a statement. "This partnership makes it simple for our digital experience composition (DXC) platform to connect Algolia to websites or digital experiences so that brands can quickly and automatically deliver relevant results to shoppers. Not only that, these are new and efficient ways for both developers and business users to work with a modern digital-experience stack."
"We're thrilled to partner with Uniform to deliver our leading search and discovery experiences to retailers in innovative and exciting ways that ease the process of orchestrating and automating content," said Piyush Patel, chief strategic business development officer of Algolia, in a statement. "Plus, Uniform's platform and technology bolster the efficiency and effectiveness of commerce and marketing teams at scale--a win-win for retailers."