Really Simple Systems Partners with Rareloop
Cloud CRM software vendor Really Simple Systems has partnered with software development agency Rareloop on the development of a CRM mobile app that will be suitable for field sales personnel and other teams to manage their customer interactions and build relationships on the go.
The goal of the app is to enable the Really Simple Systems' clients to access their CRM accounts, appointments, tasks, sales opportunities, and quotations from their smart phones.
"We are aware that a mobile phone app has been missing from our CRM arsenal and that it would greatly benefit our customers. We didn't want to develop something that just ticked the box, as we have seen with other CRM products, and have, therefore, brought in Rareloop to support our team with the build," said Really Simple Systems CEO John Paterson in a statement.
"We are delighted to be working with Really Simple Systems on this project. They have a fantastic product, and we strongly believe the partnership between our two businesses will add value for their customers and bring wider benefits on both sides well into the future," said Joe Lambert, managing director of Rareloop, in a statement.