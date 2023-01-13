MessageGears Acquires Swrve
MessageGears, a customer engagement platform provider, has acquired Swrve, a mobile app marketing platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
MessageGears' platform enables marketers to leverage zero- and first-party data to engage with their customers in highly personalized ways across email, SMS, and mobile apps. With the acquisition of Swrve, MessageGears will be able to help brands reach and engage customers across the full spectrum of digital channels: email, SMS, in-app, mobile push, web, and TV.
"For years, marketers have been stuck using archaic platforms that limit their ability to truly connect with their customers," said Roger Barnette, CEO of MessageGears, in a statement. "In the next few years, we're going to see a wave of enterprise brands adopting new technologies that free them from those limitations. Our innovative approach helps the biggest brands in the world unlock the potential of their data so they can create experiences that blow their customers away.
"We're thrilled to bring Swrve's industry-leading mobile app marketing capabilities into the fold," Barnette continued. "The combination of Swrve's mobile push, in-app, and embedded content has made them a world leader in mobile app marketing. Now, as part of MessageGears, we've created the preeminent end-to-end customer engagement platform for modern enterprises, where brands can unlock the power of their data and activate it across every digital channel. It's an exciting day for enterprise marketers."