MessageGears Acquires Swrve

MessageGears, a customer engagement platform provider, has acquired Swrve, a mobile app marketing platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MessageGears' platform enables marketers to leverage zero- and first-party data to engage with their customers in highly personalized ways across email, SMS, and mobile apps. With the acquisition of Swrve, MessageGears will be able to help brands reach and engage customers across the full spectrum of digital channels: email, SMS, in-app, mobile push, web, and TV.