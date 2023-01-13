Reputation Integrates with Apple Business Connect
Reputation, a provider of reputation experience management services and solutions, has integrated with Apple Business Connect, a free tool that allows businesses to claim their location place cards and customize the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri and other apps.
Reputation can deliver accurate, up-to-date information at scale, allowing Reputation customers to seamlessly engage with Apple users. With Apple Business Connect, Reputation customers will now be able to share key business information in the Maps place card. Reputation customers can also add actions for users to take directly from the Maps place card, like click-to-call and click-for-directions.
"Reputation has always been committed to making it easy for our customers to update their business listings wherever consumers engage with their brand, which is why we are excited to announce the Apple Business Connect API integration. As a result of this valuable integration, location-based businesses have a better chance of meeting their customers where they are across Apple apps, such as Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, and Siri, and enabling a better customer experience," said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation, in a statement.