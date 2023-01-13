Reputation Integrates with Apple Business Connect

Reputation, a provider of reputation experience management services and solutions, has integrated with Apple Business Connect, a free tool that allows businesses to claim their location place cards and customize the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri and other apps.

Reputation can deliver accurate, up-to-date information at scale, allowing Reputation customers to seamlessly engage with Apple users. With Apple Business Connect, Reputation customers will now be able to share key business information in the Maps place card. Reputation customers can also add actions for users to take directly from the Maps place card, like click-to-call and click-for-directions.